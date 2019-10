A 19-year-old man who was riding a moped died after colliding with a vehicle in Southeast Washington on Monday, authorities said.

D.C. police identified the victim as Jawan Evans of Southeast Washington.

Officials said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Malcolm X Avenue SE. A Nissan Murano was turning from MLK Avenue onto Malcolm X, police said, when Evans, riding a red and black moped, ran into it.