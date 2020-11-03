Two people were arrested Tuesday and charged in the killing of a 2-year-old boy in April in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Ta’Jeanna Eason, 31, and Antonio Turner, 28, were each charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to a child, police said in a statement.

Authorities said they are charged in the April 1 death of Gabriel Eason of Northeast Washington. Police did not provide the relationship between the suspects and the toddler.

The suspects could appear in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, at which time an arrest affidavit would be unsealed and additional information made public. It could not immediately be determined whether Eason and Turner have attorneys.

Gabriel was found unconscious in a bedroom of a residence in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE, according to police, who had responded to the residence about 8:25 a.m. for a report of an unconscious juvenile. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of death was blunt force injuries.