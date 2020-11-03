The suspects could appear in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, at which time an arrest affidavit would be unsealed and additional information made public. It could not immediately be determined whether Eason and Turner have attorneys.
Gabriel was found unconscious in a bedroom of a residence in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE, according to police, who had responded to the residence about 8:25 a.m. for a report of an unconscious juvenile. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the cause of death was blunt force injuries.