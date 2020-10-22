A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said the single count includes all three victims. Benjamin’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.
The shootings occurred about 1:15 a.m. on July 7 in the 5000 block of Bass Place SE. Police said they found a man and woman fatally shot inside a champagne-colored Honda Accord and another man dead outside a residence.
The victims were identified as Claudette Williams, 56, of Southeast; Marquise Lewis, 29, of Clinton, Md.; and Juwan Wade, 20, of Northeast.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Lewis was found in the driver’s seat of the Honda, and Williams was in the front passenger seat. Wade was found outside a residence about a half-block away.
Police said the three victims had been inside the vehicle and that surveillance video shows a man chasing after it while shooting.