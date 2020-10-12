No arrests had been made in the latest cases as of Monday evening, though police said they had leads in two of the shootings. Precise motives were not available.

The violence that has continued unabated all year has concerned residents including Henri Makembe, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Brookland neighborhood in Northeast Washington, where two men were shot and killed outside a house on Irving Street NE on Saturday afternoon.

AD

“We’ve seen an increase in violence across the city, and I don’t think Brookland is immune to that,” said Makembe, who noted frustration with police for having shared few details with him about what happened.

AD

He said police have come to community meetings over the year to discuss violence, and lawmakers have walked through the neighborhood, “but nothing ever comes out of it.”

Makembe said he believes that programs designed to head off violence are underfunded and are having a harder time reaching at-risk people during the pandemic. “Why can’t we figure out a way to help people who need help,” he said, those for whom “violence is a last resort?”

AD

As of Monday evening, there were 157 homicides in the District this year, up 15 percent from the 136 recorded at this time in 2019. There were 166 killings in all of 2019, 160 in 2018 and 116 in 2017.

The District has had several stretches of violence this year, including a single day in July when four people were fatally shot in separate attacks. More than 20 people were shot, and one was killed, at an August block party in Southeast Washington.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said it appears that the most recent shooting incidents are unrelated to one another. He repeated his oft-stated comment that “the reason we have gun violence is because gun offenders are not being held accountable.”

AD

AD

The first shooting on Friday occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of W Street SE, a strip in Anacostia.

Police identified the victim as Yisa Jeffcoat, 28, who lived in Southeast Washington. A police report says ShotSpotter devices, which detect the sound of gunshots, alerted authorities to 34 rounds being fired. Police said some bullets went into nearby residences. Jeffcoat died at a hospital. Authorities said a motive was not known.

About 11:20 p.m. Friday, police said Eugene Miller, 41, of Brandywine, Md., was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, outside an apartment complex. Police said a dozen rounds were fired.

The shooting in the 1700 block of Irving Street NE, in Brookland, happened a few minutes after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police said in a report that they responded to a call about a burglary and the sound of gunshots.

AD

AD

The report says one victim was found lying in the middle of Irving Street and the other was on the side of a single-family residence. Police said both men had been shot multiple times.

They were identified as Marcus Nelson, 59, and Simmeon Williams, 39, both of Northeast Washington. Their relatives could not be reached Monday.

Newsham said it is not yet clear what led to the shootings. He said people may have been trying to break into a house, but he also said the slain men and occupants of the residence knew one another and were involved in a dispute. A police spokesman said detectives also are exploring the possibility that the men may have shot each other.

AD

People who live at the home could not be reached for comment.

At about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to another shooting in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE, about four miles away in Deanwood. Police said a man was shot there and a friend drove him to a hospital in Prince George’s County, where the man was pronounced dead.

AD

That victim was identified as Darnell Mack, 25 of Northeast Washington. His relatives also could not be reached.