Police said he was last seen May 5 at Boggs’s apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.
On May 7, the woman told police that she and the child had been asleep, and that when she woke the child was not breathing, according to an officer’s sworn statement that was filed in court.
The statement quoted her as telling police she wrapped him in a blue blanket and placed him in a trash receptacle.
Police have searched a landfill near Richmond, but there has been no indication that they found any remains.
An attorney listed in the records as representing Boggs could not be reached Saturday.
It was not clear from the hearing records available Saturday whether Boggs has actually been released.
The records indicate that another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.