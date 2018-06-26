The District woman charged with beating a pregnant woman on a Metrobus last week was found to be mentally incompetent Tuesday and ordered to the District’s psychiatric hospital.

Tameeka Barker, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said Barker attacked a woman Thursday on the X2 Metrobus on H Street NE. The victim suffered a miscarriage, according to court documents.

Psychologist Teresa Grant, who conducted a preliminary assessment after Barker’s arrest, said in a report that Barker had been in and out of mental institutions since 2012, when she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder with hallucinations and admitted to hearing multiple internal voices. In addition, Barker has a history of cocaine and alcohol abuse and homelessness, according to Grant’s report.

Barker told Grant that she had visited the District’s MBI Health Services for outpatient treatment days before she was arrested in the bus attack and was scheduled to meet with a psychiatrist.

Grant recommended that Barker be moved from the D.C. jail to St. Elizabeths Hospital for further evaluation to determine if, through treatment, she would become competent to stand trial. “At this time, it does not appear that the defendant is able to make reasoned choices­ regarding her plea options nor is she able to consult with defense counsel in a rational manner to successfully resolve her case,” Grant wrote.

At the D.C. Superior Court hearing Tuesday, Barker appeared with her court-appointed attorney, Michelle Stevens. A judge ordered Barker sent to St. Elizabeths until her next hearing on July 19, followed by a mental-evaluation hearing on July 26.

According to court documents, Barker allegedly initiated the attack about 3:25 p.m. Thursday before a bus of horrified passengers.

Passengers told police that after Barker boarded the bus, she began hitting random passengers. When the pregnant woman tried to exit the bus, Barker allegedly yelled out, “You pushed me,” and began punching and kicking the victim. The woman yelled out for help, telling passengers that she was pregnant. A male passenger grabbed Barker and removed her from the bus.

Authorities said Barker continued to attack the woman when both of them got off the bus. Barker struck the woman repeatedly with an umbrella and a glass vodka bottle before she was arrested, according to court documents.