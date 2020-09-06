The crash occurred after a tractor-trailer traveling south on the interstate came on stopped traffic and went out of control near the 161-mile marker, the police said.
The truck rain off the left side of the highway, struck a guardrail, and continued down the shoulder, police said. It struck one car, and then the vehicle driven by Cruz-Bonilla, the police said.
It then crossed the southbound express lanes, and hit a jersey wall before coming to rest near a shoulder of the bridge over the Occoquan.
No one in the first car was injured. A passenger in the victim’s car was seriously injured, the police said.
The truck driver, Bing Kun Tse, 59, of the Bronx, was not injured, police said. They said he was charged with reckless driving.