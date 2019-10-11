The robbery occurred about 9 p.m., at 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street in Northwest, a commercial area of Georgetown close to restaurants, office buildings and hotels.
The woman told police the robber punched her, knocking her down to the ground.
“Give me the wallet,” the suspect ordered her, according to the victim’s account on a police report. The man left with the woman’s clutch wallet, containing cash and credit cards, and her car keys and was last seen running north on 30th Street NW from the parking garage entrance, according to police.
A police spokeswoman said Friday the case remains under investigation.
