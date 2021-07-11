By Dan Rosenzweig-ZiffJuly 11, 2021|Updated today at 6:24 p.m. EDTShareA woman was found dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Southeast Washington, police said.Police responded at 9:42 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE. Officers found a woman inside a residence who was unresponsive and injured by a gunshot wound.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice identified the woman Sunday as Vanessa Brooks-Williams, 34, of Southeast. Police said the shooting is under investigation. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.