A District teenager died Tuesday after being shot last week, D.C. police said.Eric Mercer, 17, of Northwest, was found with a gunshot wound about 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE, police said.He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds, they said.No information was available about a motive or suspects.