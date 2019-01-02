The District’s first homicide victim of 2019 was identified Wednesday as a 19-year-old man who was found shot in the stairwell of an apartment building in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said Shamar Marbury, of Northeast, was pronounced dead at a hospital about 45 minutes after he was shot about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the Belmont Crossing apartments in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood 500 feet from the Ferebee Hope Recreation Center and playground.

No arrest has been made and police did not discuss a possible motive. A police report says officers responding to a report of a shooting found Marbury unconscious on a second-floor stairwell.

Marbury was one of five people shot in separate incidents in the District on Tuesday. In one about 12:20 p.m. at Kennedy and North Capitol streets in Northwest, police described the victim as a bystander struck in the head by a bullet fired at someone else.

That victim remained in critical condition on Wednesday. Police have made no arrests. The District recorded 160 homicides in 2018, about a 40 percent increase from 2017.