By Martin WeilReporter May 10, 2021 at 2:01 a.m. UTCOne person died Sunday in a collision in Prince George's County in Maryland, the fire department said.The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Mike Shapiro Drive in the Clinton area, the fire department said.Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described by the fire department as serious but not life-threatening.The site is at the intersection with Old Alexandria Ferry Road.Further details were not available immediately.