In this file photo, traffic flows along interchanges that link I-495 and I-270 in Bethesda (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

It was a deadly Labor Day weekend on the Washington region’s roads with five people on motorcycles and the driver of a car killed in a string of unrelated crashes, according to law enforcement authorities.

The fatalities occurred between early Saturday and Sunday night, with three deaths reported in Virginia and three in Maryland.

The weekend marks the end of what is typically the deadliest three months of the year on the nation’s roads — the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

John Townsend, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said 40 percent of all traffic fatalities in the District, Maryland and Virginia occur in these three summer months. He also noted the pleasant weekend weather that made it “an ideal time for motorcyclists to ride.”

Townsend said Prince George’s County is one of the deadliest areas for motorcyclists in the region, along with Fairfax County and the District.

Prince George’s police reported two deaths in separate motorcycle crashes, the latest about 8 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue north of the University of Maryland campus in College Park.

Authorities have not released details of how the crash occurred or the identity of the motorcycle’s driver. The crash closed the street in both directions between Erie Street and Indian Lane.

Police said additional details would be forthcoming later Monday.

At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at Kenilworth Avenue, near Route 295 and Eastern Avenue.

Authorities said a male motorcycle driver was found injured and died later at a hospital. No other information was available early Monday afternoon.

Also on Sunday, police in Montgomery County said a 69-year-old man was killed when the 1984 Mercedes-Benz he was driving went off the road and struck several trees in Wheaton.

The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hawkesbury Lane, approaching Randolph Road, just north of Wheaton Regional Park. Police said the circumstances remain under investigation. They said the driver, Sommai Tangchaiburana, who lives less than a half-mile from where he crashed, was pronounced dead on the scene.

In Virginia, police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle and car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County on Sunday night

Based on witness accounts, Virginia State Police said the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic when it struck a BMW sedan around 7:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW and a passenger were not injured.

Police said they had not reached the victim’s family as of early Monday and his name was not immediately made public. The crash shut down all lanes of the major highway on Sunday night.

Also in Prince William, a motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when the cyclist, who police said was speeding, ran a red light and collided with an SUV about 5 a.m. Saturday in Gainesville.

Police said James Edward Beach II, 41, of Gainesville, and his passenger, Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22 of Bristow, were thrown from the 2006 Kawasaki Ninja. Beach died at the scene; Meyer died at a hospital.

Police said Beach was headed south on Lee Highway approaching Heathcote Boulevard and sped into the intersection without stopping at a red light. Beach’s motorcycle struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander whose driver had exited Interstate 66 and was crossing Lee Highway. Police said the 63-year-old driver of the Toyota had the green light. He was not injured.

Authorities said they are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing helmets.

Donna St. George contributed to this article