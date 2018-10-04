A dean at a middle school in Leesburg was arrested and charged with assault in an incident involving a student, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened Sept. 5 at the Douglass School in Leesburg, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A student was inside a school bathroom vaping with other students when he was confronted by Ryan C. Fortenbaugh, 35, of Purcellville, Va., officials said. Fortenbaugh is a dean at the school.

The victim told authorities that “he was restrained by Fortenbaugh before being assaulted,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Fortenbaugh was arrested on Tuesday and faced charges of assault and battery. He was released on a summons, officials said, and he has been put on administrative leave from the Loudoun County School system since the incident was reported.