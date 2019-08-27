The death of a 3-year-old girl found unconscious in March has been ruled a homicide, D.C. police said. (iStock/iStock)

The death of a 3-year-old girl who was found unconscious in March has been ruled a homicide, the D.C. police said Tuesday.

The police said Anniebelle Marsh died at a hospital after being found about 12:45 a.m. March 15 in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace SE.

According to police, the cause of her death was determined by the medical examiner’s office to be complications from blunt force injuries.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news