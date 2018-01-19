The September death of a 53-year-old inmate from the Fairfax County jail has been ruled a homicide, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Henrietta Smith of the District died of blunt force trauma to the head after an injury sustained before her arrest and transfer to the jail, a Virginia medical examiner has ruled.

Fairfax County police officers initially came in contact with Smith on Aug. 20, when they were called to a home in the Alexandria area of the county for a reported assault, police said.

While at the scene, officers learned that Smith was wanted for a parole violation and was in possession of crack cocaine, police said. She was arrested and taken to the jail.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an acquaintance had hit Smith in the head with an object before officers had arrived, police said. Smith was offered medical treatment at the scene, which police said she refused.

Medical staff at the jail evaluated her before she was admitted, police said. Just before 7 p.m. Aug. 31, a sheriff’s deputy was informed that Smith needed medical attention in her cell, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel immediately rendered aid and called for paramedics, police said. Smith was taken to a hospital, where she died a week later.

Police have not made any arrests in the case but continue to investigate and follow leads, police said.