The death of a man whose body was found along a road in Loudoun County is being investigated as a homicide.The incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along Emerald Point Terrace and Winding Road in Sterling. The man has not been publicly identified yet, pending the notification of his relatives.The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office did not detail how the man died but said the incident is "an apparent homicide."