The death of a man found injured in July on New York Avene NE has been ruled a homicide, D.C. police said.

Police said they found David Bodrick, 53, in a building in the 1300 block of New York Avenue on July 31. They said officers went there after an assault was reported. Bodrick had no fixed address, police said.

They said he was taken to a hospital and died Aug. 31. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, police said Tuesday. They said the cause of death was determined to be complications from blunt force trauma.

