Berner Richard “Bud” Johnson III, 48, (left) died after he was injured in an altercation outside a restaurant and bar near Nationals Park. To his right are his wife of nearly 23 years, Diane, his son Brad Johnson, his daughter Cory Johnson. His son Bo Johnson is in front. (Family photo)

The death of a longtime Senate employee and popular youth baseball coach on Capitol Hill who got into an argument outside a restaurant in May has been ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries to the head, according to D.C. police.

This week’s ruling from the medical examiner’s office ends a long wait for the family of Berner Richard Johnson III, 48, known as “Bud.” They have long believed his death following an argument outside the Scarlet Oak restaurant and bar in the Navy Yard area was criminal, and not the result of an accident or mutual fight.

Relatives said in May police told them they had identified people involved in the altercation. Police have not made any arrests and said their investigation continues.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. May 15 in the 100 block of K Street SE, around the corner from the restaurant on New Jersey Avenue SE and across the street from where Johnson lived with his wife and 14-year-old son.

Johnson died at a hospital May. 19. Police said a contributing cause of his death was ethanol intoxication.

A police report classified the incident as an aggravated assault. In an Internet posting to residents, police said Johnson “got into a dispute with a group of individuals, ultimately leading to the complainant being assaulted.”

Relatives said in May they believed Johnson argument with people inside the restaurant, where he was a regular, and that the dispute continued on the street outside, a few blocks from Nationals Park.

Family members posted frequent, intimate updates while Johnson was hospitalized. At one point, they wrote, “the situation did not improve” and his final moments were being planned. He donated his kidneys and liver and was taken off life support.

Johnson played on a softball team, and players flocked to his hospital bedside. He coached his sons’ teams in the Capitol Hill Little League, where he was known for his patience dealing with the youths.

He also worked for 30 years in the document room in the basement of the Hart Senate Office Building, which provides copies of bills, resolutions, legislative reports and other publications. He started working there when he was 18 and received his anniversary pin two weeks before he died.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke of Johnson on the Senate floor shortly after the death, saying “he was beloved by his Senate family.” Schumer called the death “a reminder to all of us that life is fleeting and to hold tight to those we love.”

Johnson had two children from a first marriage, Cory Johnson, 29, and Brad Johnson, 28. He married Diane Johnson, a schoolteacher in Montgomery County, nearly 23 years ago, and they had a son, Bo, who is 14.

They moved to the Navy Yard area about 10 years ago and moved into Capitol Hill Tower on New Jersey Avenue, a minute walk to the Scarlet Oak. The family described the restaurant as his go-to place, writing on the website, “Think of ‘Cheers’ for Bud.”

