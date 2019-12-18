Johnson, who had worked for 30 years in the document room in the Hart Senate Office Building, got into an argument May 15 outside the Scarlet Oak restaurant in the 100 block of K Street SE. Police said at the time that the incident involved a group of people.

Police said Johnson died May 19 and his death was later ruled a homicide. He lived with his family in an apartment across the street from the restaurant, in the Navy Yard area.

Authorities had described a difficult case in trying to determine the aggressor in the incident. A D.C. police spokesmansaid no charges will be filed in the case. Police had earlier said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to Johnson’s head and that alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor.

Johnson’s brother, Brad Johnson, said he and other relatives spoke with police detectives.

“My brother was so loved by many,” he said. “It’s sad it happened this way.”

