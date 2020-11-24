By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 24, 2020 at 12:11 AM ESTA pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed Thursday in Southeast Washington was identified Monday by the D.C. police.Latoya Sommers, 42, of Southeast, was struck about 5:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue SE, police said Monday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe incident remained under investigation, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.