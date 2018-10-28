Sketch released while poilce were attempting to identify bodies found in New York City later identified as Rotana Farea and Tara Farea of Fairfax. (NYPD/NYPD)

Officials in New York provided no cause of death Sunday for two young women from Fairfax County whose bodies were found along the Hudson River on Wednesday, and police said it had not been determined if they were victims of foul play.

New York police said Rotana Farea, 22, and her 16-year-old sister Tala Farea, were discovered Wednesday afternoon near 68th Street and Riverside Drive on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Police said the two had been duct-taped together around their waists and feet. Their bodies were identified Friday.

Tala Farea was listed as missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as of Aug. 24, and “may be with her sister,” the center said. Rotana Farea apparently once lived in Skyline Towers in Baileys Crossroads and in the Fairfax Corner area of the county, according to records. No family members or friends could be located Sunday.

Police told the New York Post that they believed the women had entered the river from the George Washington Bridge and then floated more than 100 blocks south to just below Riverside Park, which stretches for 50 blocks along Manhattan’s west side. New York police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the Post “they were not in the water that long.”

A New York police spokesman said Sunday that police were awaiting the results of autopsies on the sisters before determining whether the case was a homicide. A spokeswoman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not return messages Sunday seeking information.