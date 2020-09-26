A worker was injured in a fall when a deck collapsed at an apartment house in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County fire department said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 26, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDTA third-floor deck collapsed Friday at an apartment house in Gaithersburg, damaging several apartments and injuring a worker, the Montgomery County fire department said.The incident occurred at a four level building in the 9800 block of Mahogany Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe said the worker suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a fall.Several apartments were declared unsafe for occupancy, he said.No cause could be learned immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.