A third-floor deck collapsed Friday at an apartment house in Gaithersburg, damaging several apartments and injuring a worker, the Montgomery County fire department said.

The incident occurred at a four level building in the 9800 block of Mahogany Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

He said the worker suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in a fall.

Several apartments were declared unsafe for occupancy, he said.

No cause could be learned immediately.