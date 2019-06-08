A crowded deck collapsed at a townhouse in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, and rescuers evaluated about 100 people for possible injuries, the county fire and rescue service said. No serious injuries were reported.

The deck gave way about 9:30 p.m. on Liberty Heights Lane during a family celebration, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire and rescue service.

He said the deck may have been overcrowded. Some people extricated themselves from the collapse, he said.

No serious injuries were found, Piringer said. He said most of those at the scene declined to be taken to hospitals. But he said the county rescue service took one person to a hospital with an injury that was not regarded as life-threatening.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news