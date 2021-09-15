Almost immediately after stepping foot into the house, an overwhelming odor hit them. And moments later, in a back bedroom and under a filing cabinet that was on its side, they found the decomposing body of Gary Windsor Howes, according to court documents released Wednesday by authorities as they announced the arrest of his son, Gary D. Howes. He was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death or serious physical injury and remained jailed on $10,000 bond, according to court records.