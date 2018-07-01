A package delivery truck driver was critically injured Saturday evening in Howard County, Md., by a wrong-way motorist in an apparent hit-and-run incident, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Daniels and Old Frederick Roads in the Ellicott City area, the police said.

They said the UPS driver, Charles Taylor Burry, 27, of Ellicott City was out of his he truck, delivering packages in the 2300 block of Daniels Road when a vehicle that was going south went into the northbound lanes and hit him.

The vehicle left without stopping, the police said.

Burry was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition, the police said.

He was struck by a white, older SUV that may have damage to the mirror on the driver’s side, the police said. They said they had no other information about the vehicle or its driver.