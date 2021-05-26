The resolution, which was put forward by the committee’s Black Caucus, says a number of incidents over Davis’s three-decade career should disqualify him from leading one of the area’s largest police forces.
In the 1990s as a Prince George’s County police officer, Davis was accused in lawsuits of using excessive force on a Black driver and separately, with a group of other officers, illegally detaining a 19-year-old. Juries awarded the plaintiffs damages in both cases.
As police commissioner in Baltimore from 2015 to 2018, Davis presided over a surveillance program that secretly put a plane aloft to film city streets, and was sued by the ACLU for allegedly locking down a neighborhood for six days as police investigated the death of a detective.
The committee, which is the main group for Democrats in the county, joins a handful of other groups, including the Fairfax County NAACP, that have said county officials erred in picking Davis. The Board of Supervisors selected him at the end of April following a national search.
“It is shocking that the county even considered Davis as a viable candidate,” said Alicia Plerhoples, a member of the committee. “It strikes me as tone-deaf to county residents who are experiencing a racial reckoning along with the rest of America in the wake of George Floyd’s unjust killing at the hands of a police officer.”
Democratic members of the Board of Supervisors preemptively released a letter to the committee ahead of its vote, saying the resolution presents a “woefully incomplete picture” of Davis and his ability to implement overhauls to the police department desired by many liberal residents of the county.
They highlighted Davis’s efforts to implement transparency around police shootings, teach de-escalation tactics to officers, pair police officers with mental health professionals to respond to certain calls, and outfit officers with anti-narcotic shots to treat overdoses during previous stints in Baltimore and as police chief of Anne Arundel County.
“Our Board, including all nine Democratic members, unanimously supported Chief Davis because of his demonstrated ability to implement reform under the most difficult circumstances, and in the face of fierce opposition,” they wrote in the letter.
Davis disputes the account of the Black driver in the incident from the ‘90s, but said he saw the second incident in which he was accused of detaining the 19-year-old illegally as a learning experience that informed his leadership style and pushed him toward embracing police reform.
Davis previously defended the use of the surveillance plane in Baltimore, and the ACLU lawsuit over the lockdown of the Baltimore neighborhood is ongoing. The city has not responded to the specific allegations in the lawsuit, but said it is working toward a settlement.
A statement released by the Fairfax County Police Department said that Davis had reached out to members of the Democratic committee’s Black Caucus and that he looked forward to meeting with them.
“Chief Davis has a proven history of building bridges between police officers and community members in predominantly minority jurisdictions while at the same time implementing comprehensive police reform for and with police officers,” the statement said.
Some members of the Democratic committee said the Board of Supervisors did not do enough to include public input in Davis’s selection and criticized the officials for signing nondisclosure agreements, which Board members said have prevented them from discussing how they arrived at their decision.
The Board said in its letter it included county residents in the search process, querying them through a survey and holding numerous meetings.