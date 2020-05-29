The group demonstrating in the District was vocal but peaceful, and D.C. police kept a distance, blocking off several nearby streets to prevent vehicles from being in the area. After about an hour, the crowd started walking south on 14th Street.
Among them was Danicah Bethea, 28, a native of Chicago who now lives in Maryland. She said she had never protested before, but came out Friday because she has “a black father, a black brother, a black man.” She added, “I need to protect my people.”
Bethea said she was unable to watch the video of the officer with his knees on Floyd’s neck.
“I couldn’t bring myself to see a black person killed for no reason,” she said as she marched wearing a blue surgical mask and holding a sign saying “Justice for George.”
The demonstrators recited a roll call of people killed by police or in police custody.
The demonstration was one of many held in cities around the country. Protests in Minneapolis over the past several days escalated into rioting and a police station was burned.
Police chiefs from around the country have condemned the officers’ arrest of Floyd. On Friday, the officer seen on video with a knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told The Washington Post the incident in Minneapolis is “nothing short of murder.”
Speaking separately to Fox 5 on Friday, Newsham and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said they were expecting demonstrations and they anticipated they would be peaceful.
Bowser called the death of Floyd “heartbreaking.”
“We saw a man begging for his life,” Bowser said. “We saw four officers watching it happen.”
