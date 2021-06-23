Guice, 23, was initially charged with felony strangulation in addition to four misdemeanors for allegedly choking, pushing and destroying the cellphone of his then-girlfriend in a string of incidents that occurred during a six-month period in 2020. Guice could have faced prison time if convicted.
But Loudoun County prosecutors dropped the felony count earlier this year and the settlement, known as an accord and satisfaction, brings to a close the balance of the case, which had been slated to go to trial this month.
A Loudoun County prosecutor said in court the Commonwealth approved the settlement.
After Wednesday’s hearing in Loudoun County Circuit Court, the woman and an attorney for Guice declined to comment on the terms of the settlement but released a joint statement.
“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” the statement read.
The statement did not address whether Guice will attempt a return to professional football.
Under Virginia law, a judge can choose to dismiss some misdemeanor charges under certain circumstances if the victim acknowledges that he or she has received adequate recompense for an injury. Attorneys say that often means a financial payout, but it could be something as simple as an apology.
Guice is not the first athlete to resolve a misdemeanor case in such a manner. In 2011, Albert Haynesworth, then a defensive lineman for Washington’s football team, reached a similar settlement with a motorist he was accused of punching in a road rage incident.
Guice was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft. He was injured during his first season with the team and played only five games during his second season.
