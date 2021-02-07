By Allison KleincloseAllison KleinAnchor of the Inspired Life blogEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 7, 2021 at 5:26 p.m. UTCA 22-year-old Southeast Washington man was shot and killed in the city early Saturday morning, police said.The man, Deshawn Watkins, was found around 12:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Benning Road SE, according to D.C. police. Investigators said Watkins died on the scene.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice have not made an arrest in the case. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy