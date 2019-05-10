Veronica Youngblood had contemplated killing her daughters for some time, before deciding Aug. 5, 2018, would be the day, a detective testified Friday. He said Youngblood gave Sharon, 15, and Brooklynn, 5, sleeping pills and tucked them into bed.

The 33-year-old McLean mother waited until the older girl was asleep and shot her multiple times, the detective told a judge at a preliminary hearing. He said Youngblood then turned to Brooklynn, firing a single bullet into her temple as she slumbered.

Fairfax County Police Detective Craig Guyton testified that Youngblood had planned to kill herself but ended up fleeing the apartment. Sharon survived and managed to call 911, but later died at a hospital. Brooklynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guyton testified that Youngblood confessed to the killings in the hours after the slayings, telling him in a “blank” emotionless fashion that her “life wasn’t a good one” but offering no further details.

The chilling testimony was strong enough that Judge Thomas P. Sotelo of the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court found there was probable cause that Youngblood carried out the killings and certified the case to go to a grand jury. So far, Youngblood has been charged only in the killing of Brooklynn, but that could change after the grand jury proceedings.

The hearing followed months of delays in the case that were prompted by Youngblood, who had refused to leave the jail to attend two previous hearings. Fairfax County Public Defender Dawn Butorac said previously that her client was mentally ill and had tried to commit suicide on multiple occasions. Prosecutors dispute that Youngblood was mentally ill.



Veronica Youngblood, 33, is accused of killing her daughters, ages 15 and 5, and has been charged with murder in the death of her youngest daughter, Brooklyn. (Fairfax County Sheriff)

After Guyton described the killing of Sharon and Brooklynn on Friday, Youngblood broke down and started crying in court, prompting the judge to call for a break. Youngblood initially said she wanted to leave the hearing but ultimately agreed to stay. Butorac offered no witnesses or comment in her defense.

The killings followed a protracted divorce and child-custody dispute between Youngblood and her ex-husband, Ronald, who was a Navy officer at the time of the killings.

Youngblood, her ex-husband, their daughter Brooklynn and Youngblood’s teenage daughter were slated to move to Missouri in August. But Youngblood reconsidered and wanted to remain in Virginia with Brooklynn. A Fairfax County judge rejected that idea the month before the killings, according to court records.

Youngblood, who is from Argentina, married Ronald Youngblood in 2009 in Las Vegas, according to court records. Her elder daughter was from a previous relationship, and Brooklynn was born in 2012. The marriage was tumultuous.

When Ronald Youngblood was stationed in Honduras with the Navy in 2014, the couple was subject to “emergency removal” after they got into an argument, according to court records. Veronica Youngblood sought help from the U.S. Embassy there.

By 2015, Ronald Youngblood had been transferred to the Navy’s offices at the Navy Yard in the District, according to court records. The couple separated the same year, but continued to live together in an Oakton, Va., home so they could raise the children together and because Veronica did not have a full-time job.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016, according to court records, but their relationship appeared to grow more turbulent. Veronica Youngblood apparently applied for a student loan and listed her husband as a co-signer without his knowledge, divorce records show.

In October 2016, Ronald Youngblood went to court in Fairfax County to obtain a protective order against his wife. He alleged Veronica tossed his cellphone in a toilet, splashed water on his laptop and scratched his car, according to the motion.

Veronica Youngblood was ordered out of the Oakton home, pending a hearing two weeks later. The results of that hearing have been sealed. Court records show the couple’s divorce was finalized later that month.

