Detectives from Baltimore County had come there after learning that two suspects — wanted for multiple robberies in that county — were staying at a hotel, said Sgt. Vickie Warehime, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman. The officers positioned themselves outside the hotel.
Warehime said their plan was to wait for the valet to bring the two suspects their Honda Accord and have the suspects get inside and use police cars to block the vehicle before an arrest.
“Once the valet driver came in and the suspect got into the vehicle, we believe that the suspect realized the officers were pulling up,” Warehime said. “The officers turned their lights on, got out, announced to freeze, get out of the car. At the time, the driver of that vehicle crashed into the back of a police car that had its lights on.”
The Honda then headed “directly” at a detective, who was out of his car, prompting the detective to fire his weapon, Warehime said.
The suspect drove away. The Honda was later found, abandoned, and as of 5 p.m. the driver was still at large.
Warehime said that detectives apprehended the second suspect at the hotel and found him carrying a handgun.
