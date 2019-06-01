A law enforcement official stands at an entrance to the Virginia Beack municipal building that was the scene of a shooting. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

A man who worked for Virginia Beach as a public utilities engineer was identified by city officials as the suspect who shot and killed a dozen people Friday afternoon at a municipal services complex before losing his own life in an extended gun battle with police.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera on Saturday morning identified the suspect as DeWayne Craddock, 40, who had worked for the city for about 15 years. Police officials said they found multiple weapons at the scene of the shooting and later at Craddock’s home.

Twelve people were killed, all but one, city employees like Craddock. Another victim was a contractor at an office filing a permit at the time of the shooting, police said.

Cervera said that authorities would mention the gunman’s name only once “and then he will be forever referred to as ‘the suspect’” to keep the focus on the victims.

Craddock was an active employee, city officials said while declining to discuss his employment history or personnel matters.

Craddock used his badge to enter the offices that are open to the public. His office voice mail was still operating on Friday evening.

A professional website for Virginia engineers described Craddock as a graduate of Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. A university spokesperson confirmed he graduated from the school with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 2002.

A 2003 report in Dolan’s Virginia Business Observer said Craddock had joined a consulting firm called MAS PC and was a project engineer.

At Virginia Beach, his name appeared as a point of contact on community releases about local utility projects that would affect neighborhoods.

Neighbor Christian Coble, 30, said he had met Craddock a couple of times while taking out the trash. Coble said he remembered meeting his older neighbor because Coble’s father’s name is also Dewayne.

“He said he worked for the city,” Coble said, calling Craddock “humble” and “average.”

“He seemed like an all right dude,” he continued. “I guess you never know what someone is going through.”

Coble first heard about the mass shooting on Friday afternoon while at his office, an insurance company about a mile from the municipal center. A supervisor came by to tell him not to take Nimmo Parkway because there was “an active shooter situation.”

“At first we didn’t know anybody got killed,” said Coble. “We were joking about someone having to pay child support and losing their mind.”

He first heard from another neighbor that Craddock might have been involved. When Coble came home at around 10 p.m. he saw armored SWAT vehicles, news crews and yellow police tape cordoning off the end of the culdesac where Craddock lived.

Coble said his girlfriend had heard police at around 9 p.m. announce over a loud speaker that they had a search warrant and for anyone in Craddock’s house to come out. Then there was a loud bang as authorities broke down the door.

Another neighbor said he also heard the loud bang at around 9 p.m. as he was making dinner.

Late Friday night the police tape remained up as the occasional curious neighbor wandered up with an umbrella amid driving rain and lightning.

Justin Wm. Moyer contributed to this report

