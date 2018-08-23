Crews work to clean up about 70 gallons of fuel that spilled at a government building in Southwest Washington. No one was injured. (D.C. Fire Department)

About 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in a lower level of a government building in Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Social Security Administration building in the 500 block of E Street SW, D.C. fire officials said.

There were reports of strong odors in the building, and fire officials evacuated the site as a precaution, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. fire.

Maggiolo said crews were working to clean up the fuel and ventilate the building. Roughly 70 gallons of fuel are believed to have spilled during a delivery. Maggiolo said he didn’t know why the fuel was being delivered but added that it could be used to run generators or other equipment at the facility.