About 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in a lower level of a government building in Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning.
There were no reports of injuries.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Social Security Administration building in the 500 block of E Street SW, D.C. fire officials said.
There were reports of strong odors in the building, and fire officials evacuated the site as a precaution, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. fire.
Maggiolo said crews were working to clean up the fuel and ventilate the building. Roughly 70 gallons of fuel are believed to have spilled during a delivery. Maggiolo said he didn’t know why the fuel was being delivered but added that it could be used to run generators or other equipment at the facility.