When D.C. entered the second phase of reopening in June, the complaint said, Coley returned to the city hoping to find temporary work. He was carrying $800 and a backpack that contained his birth certificate, Social Security card and a key to a locker where his possessions were stored, according to the complaint.

As he waited to board a bus on June 23 at 16th and K streets NW — the northern end of Black Lives Matter Plaza — he unwittingly became embroiled in a chaotic street protest, during which protesters clashed with police, according to the complaint.

“Suddenly and without notice, hundreds of District Metropolitan Police Officers descended upon the area, shouting and shoving, ‘MOVE’ and ‘GET BACK,’ ” the complaint said. “Two police officers shoved Mr. Coley back and separated him from his backpack,” which was later thrown into a garbage truck, according to the complaint.

The loss of the backpack was “life-altering” for Coley, the complaint said, “forcing a man trying to get onto his feet back onto his knees.” Coley is now living at a New York Avenue homeless shelter with no money and no path to employment, the suit said.

“He cannot get a job with his previous employer, because he no longer possesses his social security card or birth certificate,” according to the complaint. “He cannot call his friends and family for help or to just tell them he is all right, because his cellphone has been taken from him. Mr. Coley cannot even get his other possessions, because his storage locker key is gone.”

Bowser’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, another defendant in the suit, declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages, alleging Bowser and other officials inappropriately declared parts of Black Lives Matter Plaza — including an area where protesters had set up tents — a homeless encampment, then cleared it without notice. The city typically alerts encampment residents before such actions.

Coley’s attorney said his client was not available to comment Tuesday. In a statement through the attorney, Jonathan K. Gitlen, he said: “I am homeless now because they took my stuff and threw it away like trash.”

Gitlen said he reached out to Coley after he posted about his plight on Reddit.