A man in his 20s riding a dirt bike was killed Friday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a D.C. police cruiser in Northeast Washington, according to a department spokesman.

The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. at Fitch Place and Division Avenue NE.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the precise details of the collision remain under investigation. He said the police car was not pursuing the dirt bike.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately made public.

Police in the District and elsewhere have problems with packs of dirt bikes racing through urban and suburban streets; officers are prohibited from chasing them because it’s deemed too dangerous.

Sternbeck said the dirt bike rider was not wearing a helmet but had on a mask that covered his face. The officer driving the cruiser involved in the collision is assigned to the Sixth District station.