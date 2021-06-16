Catoctin is part of the National Park Service, which also is helping in the case.
The FBI released photographs of items found either on or next to the body, which included a black track suit, red Nike shoes and a Puma handbag. The purse contained a set of keys that had an El Salvador keychain, a blue turtle, a pendant spelling out the word “Love” and what appears to be a glitter-covered canister of protective spray.
The woman had long, dark hair with braids, officials said.
The FBI said it is unclear how long the body was there. The FBI said that anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.