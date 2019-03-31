Businesses were reportedly damaged, and fights broke out after disorderly youths left a mall in suburban Baltimore Friday night, prompting officers to make arrests and deploy pepper spray, the Baltimore County police said.

The police said “at least 300” youths left the Eastpoint Mall, and walked into the parking lot. Calls were received by the county police about “several fights” and about businesses being damaged, authorities said.

They said the pepper spray was used “to gain control of the crowd.”

One robbery was reported, the police said. They said the victim told police that her cellphone was taken.

They said they worked with the Maryland Transit Administration “to get buses” to carry the youths out of the area.

In an early report, the police said they were dealing with “a large group of disorderly juveniles” in the parking lot.

Police in the area of the mall said they encountered problems that “required response” from elsewhere in the county, along with state police.

Several postings on the Instahu social media site advertised a Friday night “all high school” March Madness party at the Eastpoint Mall event center.

One posting on the site read “why come to the party to fight that’s crazy I’m sick of it.” According to the posting, the party was shut down before the advertised midnight closing time. It also said “I know it’s not all of you guys.”

The mall is in the eastern part of Baltimore County, about half a dozen miles east of downtown Baltimore.

