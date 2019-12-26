County police were called to a hospital in the District about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate the report of an assault earlier that morning in a Temple Hills parking garage, officials said.

The victim told police she met Crutchfield online a few hours before the assault and she agreed to have him pick her up at home for a date. Police said Crutchfield drove them to a garage, where he identified himself as an officer and used the gun to threaten the woman before he attacked her.

After the assault, police said Crutchfield drove the woman home.

Detectives later identified Crutchfield and arrested him at his home, officials said.

Investigators determined that he is not a police officer but he recently worked as a special police officer for a company in the District.

County police said Crutchfield was being held on a no-bond status.

