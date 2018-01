A District Heights, Md., man who was injured in a crash in November has died, police said.

Kevin Lamar Williams, 43, died Tuesday after his car crashed into another vehicle, according to Prince George’s County police.

Williams was traveling on Ritchie Road near Jordan Park Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed into it, police said.

The driver and two passengers in the other car were also injured, police said.