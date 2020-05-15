The incident occurred after officers responded to a report of a trespasser around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadow Green Courts apartment complex near 35th and A streets SE, authorities said. The officers encountered Crawford, who has been barred from the Greenway property since March, according to an arrest affidavit filed against him.
A D.C. police report stated that Crawford grabbed a gun from his own, waistband even though he had been handcuffed behind his back, and fired it at an officer.
The bullet struck the officer in the leg, and he was expected to survive the wound, police said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ordered Crawford held without bond.