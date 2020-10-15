D.C. police arrested a District man Wednesday on charges he killed a 34-year-old Southeast man in a July attack, officials said in a statement.

Investigators arrested Rodney Pickett, 34, of Southeast on a charge of second-degree murder while armed for the July 12 killing of Gary Swinson, police said.

Officers found Swinson wounded in the 3300 block of 15th Street SE about 10 a.m. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not release details of the charges against Pickett.