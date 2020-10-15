By Clarence WilliamscloseClarence WilliamsLocal reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issuesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 15, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDTD.C. police arrested a District man Wednesday on charges he killed a 34-year-old Southeast man in a July attack, officials said in a statement.Investigators arrested Rodney Pickett, 34, of Southeast on a charge of second-degree murder while armed for the July 12 killing of Gary Swinson, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers found Swinson wounded in the 3300 block of 15th Street SE about 10 a.m. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.Police did not release details of the charges against Pickett. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.