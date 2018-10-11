A District man has been charged in a second homicide that police say was connected to neighborhood gang disputes.

Derick B. Turner, 27, of Southeast Washington was charged in the Jan. 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Devin Hall, 23, who was killed in the 3500 block of Sixth Street SE. Turner was already in D.C. jail, charged with another homicide — the March 1 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Andrew McPhatter.

Turner is charged with first-degree murder while armed in the new case and is expected to make his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court later Thursday in the Hall charges.

Authorities are also looking at whether a former civilian police employee, 40-year-old Ronnika Jennings, helped provide information from police records to Turner that enabled him to kill Hall.

According to court charging documents, authorities are looking at more than a dozen shootings attributed to street battles because of disputes involving Turner.

Late last month prosecutors charged Jennings with conspiracy to commit murder in McPhatter’s death. Authorities say Jennings, a mother of three who worked at the Seventh District police station, fed information to members of the Wahler Place street gang from Southeast Washington between 2016 and 2017.

Jennings remains in D.C. jail after a judge earlier this month found “substantial probability” she made substantial contacts with Turner before the McPhatter shooting, providing him with information.