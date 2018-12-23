A District man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a person early Saturday with a sharp object, police said.

Stephen Maye, 49, of Southeast, allegedly killed Derek A. Walcott, of Temple Hills, Md., sometime before 12:23 a.m., when authorities were summoned to the 5100 block of B Street SE.

Police said Walcott was unconscious and died at the scene, having suffered “multiple sharp force injuries.” His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

No further details were given.