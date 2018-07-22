A District man was found fatally shot in the Anacostia area Saturday morning, and police on Sunday were asking the public for help finding the man’s car.

The victim was identified as Michael Miller, 37, of Southeast Washington. He was discovered lying in an alley in the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue SE about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, D.C. police said, and was pronounced dead at that location.

Police said Miller’s car was missing. It is a dark gray 2007 Lexus IS 250, a four-door sedan with the D.C. license plate FN 2337. Anyone with information about the car or Miller’s death is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.