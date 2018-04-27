A D.C. man was sentenced to two life sentences on Friday for raping and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint aboard a moving Metro Red Line train in 2016.

John P. Hicks, 41, had earlier been convicted at trial of first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense. The victim testified during that trial, telling jurors how she had boarded a train after her overnight nursing job and headed away from the District and to Glenmont in Maryland. She told the jury she awoke on the train to find only one other person in the train car.

That person, Hicks, engaged her in conversation, and suddenly pulled out a knife. He forced her to the back of the car, jurors heard, where he forced her to perform sex acts in a seat partially screened by a partition. “Don’t do this to me,” the woman told Hicks, according to her testimony. Investigators also traced DNA found at the scene to Hicks, prosecutors told jurors.

From the trial: Compelling testimony and strong DNA evidence

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Cheryl A. McCally delivered the sentence Friday.

“This is an important case with a just sentence,” Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “People should be able to ride on the Metro free from fear of rape and assault. I commend the courage of this survivor for coming forward.”