A District man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder while armed after admitting to fatally shooting a man during a robbery of the victim’s luxury sedan last summer.

D’Angelo Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Michael Miller, 37, of Southeast Washington after the two men met in an alley in the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue NE at 4:45 a.m. on July 21. Prosecutors did not say why the men were in the alley.

Prosecutors say that during the meeting, Miller pointed a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol at Miller and demanded that he turn over the keys to his gray Lexus. Authorities say Miller then tried to fight off Davis and the gun went off. A bullet struck Miller in the neck. His body was found in the alley.

Prosecutors say Davis went through Miller’s pockets, found his car keys and stole the car. The vehicle was found nine days later. Davis’s fingerprints were found inside the vehicle, authorities say.

Davis was arrested and later admitted to the shooting. He also said Miller was not armed.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced March 22 by D.C. Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson. The plea agreement calls for a 19-year prison sentence.

Last month, Davis’s five-year probation in a 2016 attempted drug distribution case was also revoked, which means Davis is expected to serve the remaining portion of that 22-month sentence as well.