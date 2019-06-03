A District man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after admitting he hopped in his vehicle and struck a pedestrian following an argument with the victim.

Morris Harley, 37, pleaded guilty Friday in D.C. Superior Court to the Feb. 5 fatal hit-and- run of Daniel Olaya, 35, of Bowie. The U.S. attorney’s office announced the plea deal Monday.

The plea agreement, in what prosecutors described as a fatal road rage incident, called for Harley to be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that at around 1:45 a.m. Olaya was walking down the sidewalk of T and Fourth streets NW with two friends. The three had just performed at an open mic night at a Northwest Washington pub, according to police report.

As the three were walking, prosecutors say Harley, who was driving a black Toyota RAV4 SUV, drove past the group and exchanged words with them.



Daniel Olaya, 35, left, shown with his sister Becky Guzman, in the family home they shared in Bowie. (Family photo/Family photo)

Harley and Olaya got into an argument. Prosecutors said nearby surveillance video captured footage of an argument between Harley and Olaya after Harley stopped and got out of the idling vehicle on T Street. Harley was heard on the video threatening Olaya after Olaya took a cellphone photograph of the vehicle’s Virginia license plate, which was also captured on the video.

As Olaya started to walk away, the video shows Harley getting into the SUV and speeding toward Olaya and striking him. The video also shows Harley speed away out of the camera’s view after turning onto Fourth Street and leaving the scene.

Harley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 by Judge Juliet McKenna.

