A District man was sentenced to 37 years in prison Friday for the 2016 fatal shooting of a janitor for the FBI, who police say was an innocent bystander walking to a bus stop.

A D.C. Superior Court jury found Kelby Ronald Gordon, 32, guilty in July of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Turner.

Prosecutors say Gordon was trying to rob another man and pulled out a gun and chased his victim on a path in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE.

Prosecutors say Gordon began shooting at his victim. One of the bullets, authorities say, struck the 46-year-old Turner as he was walking on the path after having breakfast at his mother’s home. Gordon’s intended victim was never struck. But Turner was hit in his upper back.

At Friday’s sentencing, D.C. Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee called the shooting “senseless” and a “foolish act.”