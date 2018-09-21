A District man who was convicted in the 2014 fatal shooting and robbery of a Virginia man was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.

In April, a D.C. Superior Court jury found Michael Hight, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges stemming from the Aug. 31, 2014, fatal shooting of Willard Carlos Shelton.

Hight was one of two men convicted in that killing. His co-defendant, James Young, 25, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in June.

According to prosecutors, Shelton, 38, drove to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast Washington to purchase drugs from Young and Hight. When he arrived, prosecutors say ,Young and Hight robbed and fatally shot Shelton.

Additional U.S. marshals were called to into Judge Milton Lee’s courtroom for the sentencing. After the jury returned the guilty verdicts in April, Hight became enraged and began yelling in the courtroom.

Then, outside the courthouse following the verdicts, Hight’s brother was arrested for allegedly assaulting one of the prosecutors who handled the case.

According to court charging documents, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendra Briggs and Shelton’s daughter had just left the courthouse after the verdicts when Hight’s brother, Maurice, 27, attacked Briggs, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face, “taking her to the ground” after she tried to intervene in an altercation between Shelton’s daughter and Hight’s sister.

That federal assault case is pending in U.S. District Court.